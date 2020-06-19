Von Behren, Larry L.
June 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy (Terry) Von Behren; dearest father of David (Linda) Von Behren; brother of Shirley (Curtis) Oberg; and grandfather.
Services: Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 5-7 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel and Sat., 9-11 a.m. at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann, MO. Funeral service Sat. 11:00 at Toedtmann & Grosse Funeral Home.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 19, 2020.