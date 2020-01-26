Williams, Larry Leroy

Age 82, went to the Lord's kingdom on January 23, 2020 surrounded by his family and loved ones. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rose Marie (nee McNally) Williams and his three children, Ellen Ann Williams, Jane Marie Williams and Edward Joseph (Kristin) Williams, and his siblings Donna (nee Williams) Ronald and Robert (Debbie) Carmack. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many. Larry served as a distinguished officer of the St. Louis City and County Police Departments and a veteran of the United States Navy. Larry was very proud of his service to his country and his community during his lifetime. Larry was even granted the honor of serving on the security detail of the Atlanta Olympics which is one of many pinnacles of his distinguished career in law enforcement. Larry was an avid story teller and always made others feel important and comfortable in his presence. Larry was loved by many friends and family and will be missed by all who had the opportunity to know him.

Services: Visitation will on Saturday, February 1st at Hedges and Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, MO from 1-3pm including a brief service from 2:30-3pm. A celebration of life will follow at the Elks Lodge located at 5161 Osage Beach Parkway, Osage Beach, MO 65065 starting at 6pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Backstoppers, is greatly appreciated in honor of Larry's career and service with the St. Louis Police Departments.