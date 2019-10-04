Buffen, Larry Mark

October 3, 2019; beloved husband of Iris Trembot Buffen; dear father and father-in-law of Andrew Buffen, Stacy Taeckens (Kevin) and Melissa Rochleau; dear grandfather of Brooke, Ryan and Danny Taeckens, Jacob, Samantha and Charlie Rochleau and Julia Itzkowitz; dear son of the late Nathan A. and the late Betty Buffen; dear brother and brother-in-law of Elaine Buffen (Bob Jackson); dear brother-in-law of Michelle Bennett (Brad); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, October 6, 2:00 p.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. Memorial contributions preferred to Autism Speaks, St. Jude's Hospital for Children or the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE