Larry Mark Buffen

Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Graveside service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
United Hebrew Cemetery,
7855 Canton Avenue
Obituary
Buffen, Larry Mark

October 3, 2019; beloved husband of Iris Trembot Buffen; dear father and father-in-law of Andrew Buffen, Stacy Taeckens (Kevin) and Melissa Rochleau; dear grandfather of Brooke, Ryan and Danny Taeckens, Jacob, Samantha and Charlie Rochleau and Julia Itzkowitz; dear son of the late Nathan A. and the late Betty Buffen; dear brother and brother-in-law of Elaine Buffen (Bob Jackson); dear brother-in-law of Michelle Bennett (Brad); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Sunday, October 6, 2:00 p.m. at United Hebrew Cemetery, 7855 Canton Avenue. Memorial contributions preferred to Autism Speaks, St. Jude's Hospital for Children or the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019
Funeral Home Details
St Louis, MO   (314) 361-0622
Donations