Dwyer, Larry Michael

age 77, peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Larry was the proud president of M. D. Magary Construction Company for 46 years which was his passion along with the people he worked with. Larry had a full life of love and friends. He will be joining his wife Mary (June 21, 2019) and was beloved father to Lisa (David) Steingold, Holly Crawford, Patrick (Krizta) Dwyer and Laura (Thom) Williams; loving grandfather of Madison and Elizabeth Crawford, Aine and Saoirse Dwyer, Mirabelle and Lucy Williams.

Services: A memorial gathering will be at Ambruster Chapel, 6633 Clayton Rd.; Visitation and Memorial Service Sat., Dec. 28, times pending. Please check ambrusterchapel.com