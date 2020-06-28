Reuther, Larry Richard
USCG Chief Petty Officer Larry Richard Reuther (retired), of Marble Hill, MO, passed Monday, June 22, 2020 aged 80 at his home. Loving survivors include his wife Sharron Reuther; 4 children; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and sister. Services to be held at later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mccombsfuneralhome.com as well as viewing Larry's full obituary.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.