Larry Umhoefer
Umhoefer, Larry passed away on April 26, 2020 at the age of 70. He was the beloved husband of Rosann Umhoefer (nee Kieffer) of Saint Peters, Missouri; He is survived by his three daughters, Christine M. (Mike) Baumhoff of Troy, MO, Patricia A. (Joel) Budnik of Wentzville, MO, Katherine E. (Mike) Calvert of Wentzville, MO; seven grandchildren, Abby, Anna, Ally Budnik, Alex and Peyton Calvert, Colin and Lily Baumhoff; two sisters, Sue (Dan) Frickenschmidt of Troy, MO, Joanne (David) Zamudio of St. Louis, MO; He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence A. Umhoefer, mother, Rosemary Umhoefer, daughter, Rosie M. Umhoefer, brothers, Rick (Pat) Umhoefer and Jim (Debbie) Umhoefer. Larry was an amazing husband, father, and grandpa. He was an uncle godfather, nephew, cousin and friend to all he met; just the nicest guy. Larry served his country in the Army during the Vietnam war. Larry retired as a pipe fitter from Laclede Gas. He loved to cheer on his beloved Cardinals, enjoyed fishing, cooking on the grill, and was an avid photographer. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Service: Will be held at a later date. Donations may be made payable to Bereaved Parents of the USA-St. Peters in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.pitmanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
