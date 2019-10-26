Neeb, Larry W.

The Rev. Dr. Larry W. Neeb, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, died on October 20, 2019 at his home in Ballwin, MO. He is survived by his brother, the Rev. Dr. Martin J. Neeb; his niece Kristina Neeb; his nephews Douglas (Tammy) and John (Michelle) Neeb, by many beloved great nieces and nephews and by very close friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law Barbara. Dr. Neeb was active throughout his life in many phases of church life. He served as a pastor, as a seminary administrator and teacher, as executive editor of the Lutheran Perspective newspaper, and for over 25 years as the founder and president of Creative Communications for the Parish, a publisher of devotional, educational, and worship resources for Catholic and Protestant congregations. Dr. Neeb served on the Board of Regents of Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA and the board of the Lutheran Family and Children?s Services Foundation, Inc. He chaired the investment committees of both of those boards. Dr. Neeb was the Founder and President of The Neeb Family Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity focusing on Christian ministry and education and supporting health and human care. He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Webster Groves, MO. Memorial gifts may be sent to The Neeb Family Foundation, 1313 NW Porter Dr., Blue Springs, MO 64015 to further Dr. Neeb live-long commitment to Christian education.

Services: A memorial service of Holy Communion will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 11 am at the Lutheran Church of the Atonement, 1285 New Florissant Rd North in Florissant, MO. The service will be preceded by a visitation from 9:45 - 11:00 am.