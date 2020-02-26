St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Nurre-Press
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Adele Nurre-Press

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Adele Nurre-Press Obituary

Nurre-Press, Laura Adele

(nee Redman), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 23, 2020. Dear wife of the late Robert W. Press and Harry H. Nurre; loving mother of Marie (Greg) Klinkhardt, Roberta (Michael) Snelson, Anne Quinn, Laura (Gary) Millner, Christy (the late Robert) Stevens, Lynn (John) Rawlings and Cheryl (Phillip) Chron; dear grandmother of Emily, Sarah, David, Clare, Maggie, Katie, Elizabeth, Kimberly, Teddy and Sam; dear great-grandmother of Jack, Henry, Caylee and Evelyn; our dear sister-sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Mom loved God, family and wildlife and we know she earned her angel wings.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 29 at St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now