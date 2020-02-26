|
|
Nurre-Press, Laura Adele
(nee Redman), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Sunday, February 23, 2020. Dear wife of the late Robert W. Press and Harry H. Nurre; loving mother of Marie (Greg) Klinkhardt, Roberta (Michael) Snelson, Anne Quinn, Laura (Gary) Millner, Christy (the late Robert) Stevens, Lynn (John) Rawlings and Cheryl (Phillip) Chron; dear grandmother of Emily, Sarah, David, Clare, Maggie, Katie, Elizabeth, Kimberly, Teddy and Sam; dear great-grandmother of Jack, Henry, Caylee and Evelyn; our dear sister-sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Mom loved God, family and wildlife and we know she earned her angel wings.
Services: A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 29 at St. Justin the Martyr Catholic Church, 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred. Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020