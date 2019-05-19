Murphy, Laura June Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 13, 2019. Laura was born June 1, 1942. Loving daughter of the late Mable Murphy. Cherished cousin of Mariann McEvoy, Timothy McEvoy, John McEvoy, Patrick McEvoy, Jackie O'Brien, Colleen Lindsay, the late Maureen McEvoy and their families. Dearest friend to Christine Bayer, David Coughlin, Jeff and Leisa Hamlin. Loving special grandmother, great-grandmother and caring friend to many. Laura had a warm personality and a heart of gold. Our memories of her will be forever treasured. Services: Visitation J.B. Smith Funeral Home, 7456 Manchester Road, Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday, May 22, 10 a.m. at Epiphany Catholic Church, 6596 Smiley Ave., 63139. Burial Laurel Hills Cemetery
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 19, 2019