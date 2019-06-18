Laura Kathleen Seithel

Obituary
Seithel, Laura Kathleen Sunday, June 16, 2019. Dear wife of Michael L. Seithel; dear mother of Jill (Alan) Maraman, Michael A. (Kimberly) Seithel and Patrick (Michele) Seithel; dear grandmother of Christian, Brady, Ben, Luke, Calvin, Parker and Madeline; dear sister of George Eaklor and the late Tom Eaklor; dear daughter of the late Allen and La Vera Eaklor; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend; Services: Visitation Wed., June 19, 3-8 p.m. at Collier's Funeral Home, 3400 N. Lindbergh (St. Ann). Service Thursday, June 20, 9:30 a.m. at Collier's Funeral Home. Interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
