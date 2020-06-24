Gifford, Laura Marie

(nee Crowe) 59, passed peacefully on June 21 at home in Wentzville, MO after a courageous and long battle with immune deficiency disease and cancer. Beloved wife of Chipper and loving mother to Bradley New (Janet), Julie New (Jerret Johnson), William New (Christy), Melissa Gifford (Brandon Runyon), and Kathryn Gifford; Loving step mother to Georgia McKee (Raymond) and Kellee German (Nick Blount). Dear grandmother to Courtney New, Elizabeth New, Milania McKee, Evelyn New, Aubriella New, Hudson McKee, Laethan McKee, and Easton Runyon. She is survived by her mother Joanne Bruton and brothers Lawrence Crowe (Sheree) and Rich Crowe (Rhonda), step mother Ingrid Crowe and mother-in- law Geraldine Figi. Preceding her in death is her father Lawrence Crowe, Jr. and father-in-law Lee Gifford. Dear aunt, great aunt, niece, cousin, step sister, and friend to many. Laura graduated from Ft Zumwalt and began her career as a medical technician until her health forced her to resign. Her strengths included her tenacity, faith, sense of humor, and love of family. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wentzville. Her laughter and love will be missed by all.

Services: Visitation June 26, 2020, 5:00-7:00 p.m.; service at 7:00 p.m., Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63386, (636)327-6600. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immune Deficiency Foundation, 110 West Road, Suite 300, Towson, MD 21201 or on line at primaryimmune.org