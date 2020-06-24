Laura Marie Gifford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gifford, Laura Marie

(nee Crowe) 59, passed peacefully on June 21 at home in Wentzville, MO after a courageous and long battle with immune deficiency disease and cancer. Beloved wife of Chipper and loving mother to Bradley New (Janet), Julie New (Jerret Johnson), William New (Christy), Melissa Gifford (Brandon Runyon), and Kathryn Gifford; Loving step mother to Georgia McKee (Raymond) and Kellee German (Nick Blount). Dear grandmother to Courtney New, Elizabeth New, Milania McKee, Evelyn New, Aubriella New, Hudson McKee, Laethan McKee, and Easton Runyon. She is survived by her mother Joanne Bruton and brothers Lawrence Crowe (Sheree) and Rich Crowe (Rhonda), step mother Ingrid Crowe and mother-in- law Geraldine Figi. Preceding her in death is her father Lawrence Crowe, Jr. and father-in-law Lee Gifford. Dear aunt, great aunt, niece, cousin, step sister, and friend to many. Laura graduated from Ft Zumwalt and began her career as a medical technician until her health forced her to resign. Her strengths included her tenacity, faith, sense of humor, and love of family. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wentzville. Her laughter and love will be missed by all.

Services: Visitation June 26, 2020, 5:00-7:00 p.m.; service at 7:00 p.m., Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Parkway, Wentzville, MO 63386, (636)327-6600. In lieu of flowers, donations to Immune Deficiency Foundation, 110 West Road, Suite 300, Towson, MD 21201 or on line at primaryimmune.org



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
26
Service
07:00 PM
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved