Hardy, Laura Marie (nee Nikolich), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born on February 14, 1946 in Chicago, IL to the late Daniel and Frances Nikolich. She is survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Stephen; children Matt (Valerie) Hardy, Joanna (Matt) Zieba; grandchildren, Drew, Olivia, Brennan, Sinclair, and Mairin; sister JoAnn (Jim) Heffernan. Services: Visitation at Ascension Catholic Church, 230 Santa Maria Drive, Chesterfield, Monday, June 1, at 9:00 a.m. until Mass at 10:00 a.m. (Face masks/social distancing required) Private Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marcia Bullard and Laura Hardy Endowed Award Fund; SIU Foundation - Colyer Hall, 1235 Douglas Drive, Carbondale, IL 62901. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 31, 2020.