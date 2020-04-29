Herzberg, Laura Marie aged 53, Dec. 30, 1966 - Apr. 25, 2020. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Laura Marie Herzberg left this world peacefully concluding a remarkable, 11-year battle with cancer that beat all odds and shattered expectations. An entrepreneur in every sense, Laura paved her own path both in work and in wellness. Her travel business embodied her sense of adventure and inspired her eventual certification as a nutritional health coach. She understood the importance and the benefits of a life well-lived and well-rounded. Although she traveled the world ardently, Laura fondly called St. Louis, MO home her entire life. From here, she shared her love, unending knowledge, and energy most affectionately with her husband, Matthew, her three children, Matthew II (and wife Kristin), Amanda (and partner Chris), and Henry. Additionally, she was a beloved grandmother to her three granddaughters, Katherine, Julia, and Evelyn. She is survived as well by her proud parents Robert and Diana Christman and her two brothers and four sisters. Among her devoted and many family roles, she was an inspiration to all she met. It is now our collective task to emulate her passion, character, determination, and conviction to make the world a better and healthier place. Laura's smile, fiery spirit, and love of life are already sorely missed. Services: Given circumstances, memorial services for Laura will permit only immediate family members in person–her funeral Mass will live stream from Queen of All Saints on Thursday, April 30 at 10 AM CST. Please join us using https://qasstl.org/news/mass-streaming. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating in Laura's name to The Laura Christman Herzberg Class of 1985 Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cor Jesu Academy 10230 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2020.