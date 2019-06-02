McCarthy, Laura (nee Dresner) died on Friday, May 24, 2019. Wife of the late Richard McCarthy; dear mother of Patricia (Donald) Cusumano, Gary (Mona) McCarthy, Catherine (Michael) Ciaramitaro, Michael (Jane) McCarthy. Daughter of the late Thomas and Kate Dresner; sister of Dolores DiMarco and the late Joseph Dresner and Anthony Dresner. Grandmother of Donna, Theresa, Karen, Christy, Noreen, Cary, Kevin, Rick. Dear great-grandmother of: Joe, Maria, Ellen, Anna, Sean, Jake, Kevin, Laura, Alex, Eddie N., Jenna, Mary, Eddie T., Ryan, Juliette, Vera, and great-greatgrandmother of Jaxon. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and friend of many. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to: Mercy Hospice at mercyhealthfoundation.net or a . Services: Funeral Monday, June 3, 2019 9:15 am from John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 7027 Gravois Ave., St. Louis, Mo. 63116 to St. Raphael the Archangel Church (6040 Jamieson Ave.) for 10:00 am Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 5:00 pm
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 2, 2019