McCord, Laura Ruth April 29, 1941-April 19, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Clare Franklin McCord and Carolyn McCord (nee Emmons). Laura is survived by many cousins and friends. Laura was an active, long-time member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She is also remembered as a beloved English teacher by her former students and colleagues from Visitation Academy. Services: Memorial service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 South Bompart Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119 on Monday, April 29 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church or Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019