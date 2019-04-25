Laura Ruth McCord

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Ruth McCord.
Obituary
Send Flowers

McCord, Laura Ruth April 29, 1941-April 19, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Clare Franklin McCord and Carolyn McCord (nee Emmons). Laura is survived by many cousins and friends. Laura was an active, long-time member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. She is also remembered as a beloved English teacher by her former students and colleagues from Visitation Academy. Services: Memorial service at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 South Bompart Avenue, Webster Groves, MO 63119 on Monday, April 29 at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church or Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.