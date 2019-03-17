Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurance Vincent Eberle. View Sign

Eberle, Laurance Vincent On March 9th, 2019, Laurance Vincent Eberle passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Larry was the dear son of Dr. John Paul Eberle and the late Margaret Thomas Eberle. He was the best friend and beloved husband of 40 years to Lynn Boeckmann Eberle. He was the loving father of Patrick (Molly), Paul (Emily), and Charlie (Jenny) and the much adored Papa of Annie, Lucy, Finley, and Sullivan. Larry was a kind and fun- loving brother to John (Mary), Connie Schobel, Carolyn (Steve) Hoerr, Nancy (Ryan), Janet Stasney, and the late David Eberle and Jerry Eberle. Larry was also a cherished brother-in-law, uncle, godfather, neighbor, co-worker, and friend. He was an artist, whose many talents enriched the lives of everyone he knew and served as a foundation for a long and successful career in the media industry. Larry loved to play the guitar, go fishing, ride his bike, and spend time with family and friends at his favorite place, his lake house in Cuba, MO. Larry brought energy and humor wherever he went. We'll miss his clever words, his magical voice, and his big heart. We love you, Larry. Services: A celebration of life will take place on April 14th, 2019 from 2-7 p.m. at Mike Duffy's Pub and Grill located at 124 W. Jefferson Ave., Kirkwood, MO 63122. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Easterseals Midwest, for more information and to offer condolences, please visit

