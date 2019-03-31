Weissman, Lauren Beth March 28, 2019. Loving daughter of Wendy Molos, Leonard Weissman, and the late Mark Adelman; dear sister of Allison Watson (James), Samantha Weissman and Danielle Weissman; dear granddaughter of Roberta Weissman (late Sidney), the late Judith and late Alvin Molos, and the late Ruth and late Harvey Adelman; dear niece and cousin; compassionate nurse and devoted friend to many. Services: Funeral service Tuesday, April 2, 2:30 p.m. at United Hebrew Congregation, 13788 Conway Road. Interment follows at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. No visitation prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions preferred to NAMI or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019