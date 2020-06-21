Mersinger, Lauretta E.

(nee Moore) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Mersinger; dear mother of Robert (Kathleen), Marilyn (Art) Benjamin, Rita, Lawrence (Chris), late Richard L. (Cindy), Joan (Bunlue) Ushupun, Teresa (Shawn) Kelly and David; loving grandmother of John, Laura Reinhardt, Linda Wood, Arthur Benjamin, Jessica McGowan, Allison, Kimberly Muckenthaler, Kristen Schmitt, Charlie Kelly, Jeffry Ushupun, Diane Scott and John Kelly; devoted great-grandmother of 21; our dear sister, sister-in-law, grandmother-in-law, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Thursday, June 25th, 9:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5800 Oleatha Ave. at Hampton with a visitation at church Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Private interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, donations in Lauretta's name may be made to St. Joan of Arc, St. Vincent DePaul or Masses preferred. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com