Lackey-Martin, Laurette Ann "Laurie" Born on April 9, 1956 in St. Louis, died April 6, 2020 in St. Louis, Missouri. Preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Patricia Lackey. Survived by her husband Michael Martin; brother and sister-in-law Michael and Charlene Lackey; their two children, Michael and Stephanie, sister Theresa Lackey; her four children, Tony, Jason, Aaron and Erika; brother Mark Lackey and his five children, Mathew, Mitchell, Monty, Michaela and Magen. Laurie grew up in Hazelwood, Missouri. After high school, Laurie began working for Hewlett- Packard. In February of 1988, Laurie became a real-estate agent for Gundaker Better Homes and Gardens, later known as Coldwell Banker Gundaker. Laurie sold real estate for over 31 years and was widely known in the St. Louis area as a true professional, an agent who was genuinely caring and compassionate with everyone she met. In 2017, Laurie was diagnosed with a rare brain disease (PSP) Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy. Over the past three years, Laurie, as she lived her entire life, never complained, always smiled and continued fighting the disease until she passed away. In lieu of flowers, donations in Laurie's memory may be made to: Mary, Mother of the Church. Services: A Mass at Mary, Mother of the Church, 5901 Kerth Rd. May 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. followed by a graveside memorial at St. Paul's Churchyard. Anyone wishing to attend the Mass is obligated to wear a mask or other facial covering. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak we are required to practice social distancing of 6 feet.



