Laurette "Babe" Kuhl-Muehleisen
Kuhl-Muehleisen, Laurette "Babe"

(nee Diekemper), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Monday, August 17, 2020. Loving wife of the late William Muehleisen and Aloys "Bud" Kuhl; loving mother of Jim (Carol) and Mark (Kathy) Muehleisen; loving grandmother of Christian (Patricia), Timothy (Melissa), Richard (Kelly) and Colin Muehleisen; dear great-grandmother of Maria, Jimmy and Mae; our dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Assumption Catholic Church, (4725 Mattis Rd.) on Monday, August 31 from 9 a.m. until Mass at 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Masses preferred.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
