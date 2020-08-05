1/1
Laurie Ellen Wild-Schulze
Wild-Schulze, Laurie Ellen

Saturday, August 2, 2020. Loving mother of Frank J. (Mary Kate) Schulze; beloved sister of Margaret "Mickey" Wild and Christy Cash; loving grandma to be, dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

For over 20 years, Laurie was a volunteer and leader in the Boy Scouts of America, North Star District.

Services: VISITATION 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS-SYGAR Funeral Home, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, immediately followed by Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donation to the BSA. Funeral Concludes at Funeral Home.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2020.
