Wild-Schulze, Laurie Ellen

Saturday, August 2, 2020. Loving mother of Frank J. (Mary Kate) Schulze; beloved sister of Margaret "Mickey" Wild and Christy Cash; loving grandma to be, dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

For over 20 years, Laurie was a volunteer and leader in the Boy Scouts of America, North Star District.

Services: VISITATION 2:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at HUTCHENS-SYGAR Funeral Home, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles, immediately followed by Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, donation to the BSA. Funeral Concludes at Funeral Home.