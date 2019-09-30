St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery
Laurie L. Schneider Obituary

Schneider, Laurie L.

(nee Nicolai) Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas A. Schneider; dear sister of Albert (Traci), Thomas (Julianne), Nick and James Nicolai and Patricia (Clare) Williams; dear sister-in-law of Mike (Sue) Schneider; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, October 1, 12-12:45 p.m. with Interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019
