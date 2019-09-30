|
|
Schneider, Laurie L.
(nee Nicolai) Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas A. Schneider; dear sister of Albert (Traci), Thomas (Julianne), Nick and James Nicolai and Patricia (Clare) Williams; dear sister-in-law of Mike (Sue) Schneider; our dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, October 1, 12-12:45 p.m. with Interment to follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019