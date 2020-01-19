|
Slocum, Lavelle M. "Del"
(nee Corley) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ken Slocum; loving mother of Debbie (Terry) Grzina, Sharon Biondo, Alice Hays and Ken (Katie) Slocum; dear grandmother of Dan (Sara) and Lauren Grzina, Jamie and Dustin Biondo, Brad Hays, Andy and Tim Slocum; dear great-grandmother of Sophia and Joe Grzina; dear granddaughter of the late Milford and Carrie Ballou; dear daughter of the late Frank and Velma Corley; dear sister of the late Dr. Michael J. Corley; dear aunt and friend.
The Slocum family wishes to thank the staff and hospice at Bethesda Meadows for their loving care of Del.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 20, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, January 21, 9 a.m. (from funeral home) to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4092 Blow St. 63116, for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the following charities appreciated: The , Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or Open Door Animal Sanctuary.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020