Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
4092 Blow St
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Lavelle M. Slocum

Lavelle M. Slocum Obituary

Slocum, Lavelle M. "Del"

(nee Corley) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Thursday, January 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ken Slocum; loving mother of Debbie (Terry) Grzina, Sharon Biondo, Alice Hays and Ken (Katie) Slocum; dear grandmother of Dan (Sara) and Lauren Grzina, Jamie and Dustin Biondo, Brad Hays, Andy and Tim Slocum; dear great-grandmother of Sophia and Joe Grzina; dear granddaughter of the late Milford and Carrie Ballou; dear daughter of the late Frank and Velma Corley; dear sister of the late Dr. Michael J. Corley; dear aunt and friend.

The Slocum family wishes to thank the staff and hospice at Bethesda Meadows for their loving care of Del.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Monday, January 20, 4-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, January 21, 9 a.m. (from funeral home) to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4092 Blow St. 63116, for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the following charities appreciated: The , Crohn's and Colitis Foundation or Open Door Animal Sanctuary.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
