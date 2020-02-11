St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John United Church of Christ
322 Old Sulpher Springs Road
Manchester, MO
Laverne C. Karl

Laverne C. Karl Obituary

Karl, Laverne C.

(nee Munzlinger), passed away, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Karl; loving mother of Vicki Karl and Gary (Sharon) Karl; dear grandmother of Jason (Jennifer) Pritchett, Shawn (Elizabeth) Karl, Adam (Melanie) Pritchett, Sarah (Sean) Conover and Alisha Karl; great-grandmother of 7; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at St. John United Church of Christ, 322 Old Sulpher Springs Road, Manchester, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020
