Karl, Laverne C.
(nee Munzlinger), passed away, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Karl; loving mother of Vicki Karl and Gary (Sharon) Karl; dear grandmother of Jason (Jennifer) Pritchett, Shawn (Elizabeth) Karl, Adam (Melanie) Pritchett, Sarah (Sean) Conover and Alisha Karl; great-grandmother of 7; sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many.
Services: Funeral service at St. John United Church of Christ, 322 Old Sulpher Springs Road, Manchester, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Lucas Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020