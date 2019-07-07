LaVerne D. Steis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVerne D. Steis.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church-Fenton.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Steis, LaVerne D. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on July 2, 2019. Wife of the late G.P. Bus Steis. Beloved mother of Kathleen A. and the late Michael P. Steis. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend. If desired, donations may be made to a . Services: Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church-Fenton. Interment Jefferson Barracks, VISITATION Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road).

logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations