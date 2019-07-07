Steis, LaVerne D. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on July 2, 2019. Wife of the late G.P. Bus Steis. Beloved mother of Kathleen A. and the late Michael P. Steis. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend. If desired, donations may be made to a . Services: Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church-Fenton. Interment Jefferson Barracks, VISITATION Monday 4 to 8 p.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS-South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road).
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019