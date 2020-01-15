Engert, LaVerne E.

(nee Schnell), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully on Jan. 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend Fred, and her dearest parents Jake and Dorothy Schnell, and in-laws Bertha and Fred Engert. A gifted gardener, LaVerne was a long-time member of the Concord Garden Club. She also spent many years as a volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital in South County, designing floral arrangements for patients. LaVerne was an avid card player, regularly playing with her friends. She was also a champion bridge player. A cherished friend and neighbor to many, she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church.

Services: Visitation at St. Simon the Apostle, 11011 Mueller Rd., Fri., Jan. 17, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.