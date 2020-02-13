LaVerne Francisco

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Teresa FINUF
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish
530 S. Mason Rd.
Creve Coeur, MO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish
530 S. Mason Rd
Creve Coeur, MO
Obituary
Francisco, LaVerne

(nee Klingenhagen). Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Francisco; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mimi Francisco (Richard Cattinari), JoAnn (Charles) Wilson and Teri (David) Griege; loving grandmother of Julie Wilson, Cary (Stephen) Colbert, Christi (Jimmy) Liebe, Courtney (Jeff) Wyeth, Kyle and Kati Griege; dear great-grandmother of Wilson FitzGerald, Chas and Sarah Jane Colbert, Mary Jane and Molly Liebe and Jack and Emma Wyeth; dear sister of the late Major General John L. Klingenhagen; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

LaVerne was admired by many and loved by all. Most importantly, she will be remembered for her love of family, friends and fashion. God Bless a life well lived. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish, 530 S. Mason, Rd., Creve Coeur, Sat., Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation at church from 11:30 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Powered by Hope, 12514 Windsor View Ct., St. Louis, MO 63141, www.poweredbyhope.org

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020
