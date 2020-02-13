Francisco, LaVerne

(nee Klingenhagen). Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wed., Feb. 12, 2020 in her 96th year. Beloved wife of the late Richard E. Francisco; dear mother and mother-in-law of Mimi Francisco (Richard Cattinari), JoAnn (Charles) Wilson and Teri (David) Griege; loving grandmother of Julie Wilson, Cary (Stephen) Colbert, Christi (Jimmy) Liebe, Courtney (Jeff) Wyeth, Kyle and Kati Griege; dear great-grandmother of Wilson FitzGerald, Chas and Sarah Jane Colbert, Mary Jane and Molly Liebe and Jack and Emma Wyeth; dear sister of the late Major General John L. Klingenhagen; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

LaVerne was admired by many and loved by all. Most importantly, she will be remembered for her love of family, friends and fashion. God Bless a life well lived. She will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Services: Funeral Mass at St. Louis Abbey at St. Anselm Parish, 530 S. Mason, Rd., Creve Coeur, Sat., Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation at church from 11:30 a.m. until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Powered by Hope, 12514 Windsor View Ct., St. Louis, MO 63141, www.poweredbyhope.org

