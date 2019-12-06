LaVerne K. Weinreich

Service Information
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO
63129
(314)-892-5691
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Fey Funeral Home
4100 Lemay Ferry Road
Mehlville, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque
Obituary
Weinreich, LaVerne K.

(nee Schmitt) Tues., Dec. 3, 2019. Wife of late Howard Weinreich; mother of Kathleen (Joel) Dunphy, Howard (Sandy) Weinreich, Sherry Stewart and Harold (Tammie) Weinreich; grandmother of Chris, Tim, and Ken; great-grandmother of Kyla, Tristan, Quinn, Nicholas, Lillian and Max; friend of many. Donations to .

Services: Visitation at Fey Funeral Home on Mon., Dec. 9 at 9 a.m. then to St. Margaret Mary Alacoque for Mass at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Jefferson Barracks Nat'l. Cemetery.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2019
