Bufka, LaVerne L. 97, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Bufka; loving mother of Darlene Wiley, John (Terri) Bufka, Laurie Rhodes; sister of Lois Coffield and the late Norma Farrar; grandmother of Kyle Rhodes; sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019