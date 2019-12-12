St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Laverne Hammonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laverne M. Hammonds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laverne M. Hammonds Obituary

Hammonds, LaVerne M.

(nee Stolle) passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Hammonds; loving mother of Lloyd Hammonds and Charmaine Landwehr; cherished grandmother of Kimberly (Mike) Chorney and Lisa (Dave) Hammon; dear sister of Donald (Noreen) Stolle and the late Ken (LaVerne survives) Stolle; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sat., Dec. 14, 12:00 p.m. Interment private. Memorials to the or The Salvation Army, appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laverne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now