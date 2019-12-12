|
Hammonds, LaVerne M.
(nee Stolle) passed away on Dec. 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Hammonds; loving mother of Lloyd Hammonds and Charmaine Landwehr; cherished grandmother of Kimberly (Mike) Chorney and Lisa (Dave) Hammon; dear sister of Donald (Noreen) Stolle and the late Ken (LaVerne survives) Stolle; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Sat., Dec. 14, 12:00 p.m. Interment private. Memorials to the or The Salvation Army, appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019