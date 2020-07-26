1/
Laverne M. Held
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laverne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Held, Laverne M.

(nee Long) Thursday, July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Held; dear mother of Arthur (Beverly) Schneider; dear grandmother of Jennifer Schneider and Tina (Patrick) Waterkotte; dear great-grandmother of Brock and Blake Waterkotte; dear sister of the late Shirley (Gilbert) Froeschner, Lois (survived by Paul) Pisani, Fred (survived by Jackie) Long and Willis (survived by Norma) Long. Our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, July 29, 11a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association appreciated. KUTIS SOCO SERVICE




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Service
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Beautiful memories of my dear dear friend. Prayers for her family. We will be with her again in heaven.✝❤
Kay Watts
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved