Held, Laverne M.

(nee Long) Thursday, July 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Held; dear mother of Arthur (Beverly) Schneider; dear grandmother of Jennifer Schneider and Tina (Patrick) Waterkotte; dear great-grandmother of Brock and Blake Waterkotte; dear sister of the late Shirley (Gilbert) Froeschner, Lois (survived by Paul) Pisani, Fred (survived by Jackie) Long and Willis (survived by Norma) Long. Our dear aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, July 29, 11a.m. until service at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association appreciated. KUTIS SOCO SERVICE