Fuse, Laverne R. (nee Ahlemeier), 96, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 7th. Beloved wife for 71 years of Joe Fuse. Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sun., Mar 10th, Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Church, Florissant. For further service information, see hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019