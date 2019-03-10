Laverne R. Fuse

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laverne R. Fuse.

Fuse, Laverne R. (nee Ahlemeier), 96, Fortified with Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 7th. Beloved wife for 71 years of Joe Fuse. Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Sun., Mar 10th, Hutchens Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Church, Florissant. For further service information, see hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Funeral Home
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.