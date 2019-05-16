Sumner, Lawrence C. Hardy age 89, died peacefully fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 13, 2019 surrounded by his adoring family. Beloved husband of Marilyn Sumner (nee Roth), dear father of Lawrence C. Sumner, Jr. (Tricia) and Paul E. Sumner (Anna), dear brother of the late Edward W. Sumner, Jr. (Anita) and Julia S. Meyer (Richard),dear grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and devoted friend. The son of Edward W. & Adele (nee Cartan) Sumner, Hardy was born and raised in St. Louis, growing up in Little Flower Parish and spending summers with his family in Chautauqua, IL. After attending St. Louis University High, Dad went on to receive both his undergraduate and law degrees from St. Louis University. Following graduation, he proudly served as a Captain in the United States Air Force stationed in England with the USAF Strategic Air Command. In 1960, Hardy met the love of his life, Marilyn Roth, and they were married for 55 years. They had two sons, Cartan and Paul, and Dad was completely devoted to his family. Dad was a lawyer in private practice in St. Louis for 60 years and was respected for his civility, gentlemanly demeanor and integrity. He was active in a number of civic organizations, serving as Vice President of the Bar Association of St. Louis as well as President and longtime Board member of the Saint Louis Club. Hardy is survived by his wife Marilyn, their son Cartan and his wife Tricia, their son Paul and his wife Anna, and their six perfect grandchildren Cartan, Caroline, Peter, William, Edward & George. Services: The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, May 20, 10:00 a.m. at Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Road in Richmond Heights. Private interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions would be appreciated to White House Jesuit Retreat, Saint Louis Abbey or the Carmelite Monastery (Carmel of Saint Joseph), St. Louis. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary