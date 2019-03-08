Yeager, Lawena passed away, March 6th, 2019. Lawena was born Oct. 31, 1931 in Centerville, Ark, to Millard & Ethel Clark. Loved by her husband Bill, two sons, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Visit Sat 3/9 from 11:30 am until service at 12 pm at HUTCHENS, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant, 63031. Burial to follow at Sacred heart Cemetery, Florissant. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019