Lawrence A. "Larry" Birkenmeier
Birkenmeier, Lawrence A. "Larry"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on August 2, 2020.

Beloved husband and best friend of Jane Birkenmeier (nee Luzecky); loving dad of Kristen (Mike) Wilder, Elizabeth (Tim) Hanak and Kevin (Briana) Birkenmeier; dear Pa Pa of Isabelle, Emily, Maria, Ava, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Mia, Sloan & Piper. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to Assumption Catholic Church.

Services: Visitation Thursday at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes – South County (4830 Lemay Ferry) from 3pm-8pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am Friday at Assumption Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
