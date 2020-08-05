Birkenmeier, Lawrence A. "Larry"

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on August 2, 2020.

Beloved husband and best friend of Jane Birkenmeier (nee Luzecky); loving dad of Kristen (Mike) Wilder, Elizabeth (Tim) Hanak and Kevin (Briana) Birkenmeier; dear Pa Pa of Isabelle, Emily, Maria, Ava, Kaitlyn, Tyler, Mia, Sloan & Piper. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's memory may be made to Assumption Catholic Church.

Services: Visitation Thursday at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes – South County (4830 Lemay Ferry) from 3pm-8pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10am Friday at Assumption Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.