Mauch, Lawrence A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on September 19, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years of Ann Mauch (nee Faron); loving and devoted father of Peter (Angie) Mauch, Susanne (Randy) Rosenberg, and Andy Mauch; dear grandfather of Reagan Mauch, Madison Mauch, Luke Rosenberg and Anna Rosenberg.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stuart W. and Mary (nee Tierney) Mauch, Sr., a sister, Susanne M. Mauch, and a brother, Stuart W. Mauch, Jr. He is survived by his brothers, James G. (Mardi) Mauch and Richard (Susan) Mauch, and his sisters, Peggy R. Mauch, Marilyn (the Late Jay) Evans, Sandy J. (Paul) Schade, Christy (Tom) Venhaus. Larry was a dedicated, faith-filled, and fun-loving family man, uncle, cousin and a friend to many. Special thanks to Larry's faithful caregivers and Mercy Hospice.

Services: Visitation at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, Manchester, MO on Thursday, October 1, from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Pujols Family Foundation or Our Lady's Inn Maternity Homes in St. Louis are greatly appreciated.

