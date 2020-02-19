|
|
Miller, Lawrence Alfred
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Lawrence Alfred Miller, 86, passed away peacefully in the afternoon on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary Miller: loving father of Mike (Patty) Miller, Chris Miller (Ron Sherstoff) and Cathy (Phil) Behnen; loving PaPa of Mike, Casey, Sammi, Nick, Zach, Connor and Madison, our dear uncle, great uncle, brother, brother-in-law, cousin and friend.
Larry lived a wonderful life married for over 60 years to Mary. They shared a true love of tennis and worked together to develop the successful Creve Coeur Racquet Club where they had immense fun with many members that became their dear friends. Larry cared for each member. He loved everything about tennis. If you played tennis in Saint Louis, you must have crossed his path. He coached the tennis team at Visitation and took them to be state champions. He also coached the Missouri Baptist College tennis team. He was friends with tennis legends, Rod Laver, Arthur Ashe, Jimmy Connors, Justina Bricka, Carol Hanks Aucamp and Mary Ann Eisel Beattie. Larry had such faith in Mary, and they decided to open Larry Miller's Pro Shop, first in Clayton and then for 20 years in Plaza Frontenac. Everyone who knew Larry loved him. He was fun, courageous and so compassionate. He empathized with everyone and would do anything to help others. After retiring from Creve Coeur Racquet Club, he worked for over 15 years volunteering for St. Vincent De Paul helping the poor and needy. Larry loved all sports. He was great at tennis, handball, racquet ball, skiing, volleyball, paddle tennis and was known to be a shark at gin rummy and even bridge. He loved, but of course never mastered golf. But Larry and Mary enjoyed many great days playing golf and belonged to Greenbriar Hills Country Club. Larry was a member of St. Anselm parish for over 40 years and treasured the 7:30 am Mass group. Larry loved to have his family close and enjoyed great family vacations. He was the rock and fun of a very loving family. We laughed at his many "dad" jokes and puns. Each one of his grandchildren had a unique and special relationship with him. He always had a story that was interesting, funny and could intrigue a room. Larry will live in our hearts forever.
Services: Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Anselm Church (Conway and Mason) Friday, February 21 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Boys Hope Girls Hope (www.boyshopegirlshope.org) or The (www.act.alz.org). www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020