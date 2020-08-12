Brennan, Lawrence "Larry"

One of the most generous men on this earth passed at the age of 82 on Thursday, August 6, 2020. He leaves behind his bride of 62 years Susan (Reller) Brennan, the light of his life, his daughter Jean (Brennan) Boehms along with his esteemed son-in-law Mark Boehms. He had three adoring grandchildren: Karen (Boehms) Adams, Jeff Boehms, and Tom Boehms along with their spouses, Jason Adams, Kaylin (Starmer) Boehms, and Mindy Stockman. He also leaves his cherished great-grandchildren Lucy and Alice Adams and Nora and Josie Boehms.

He is currently sharing a laugh with his beloved son, Steven Brennan. Larry attended St. Luke's Elementary School, CBC High School, and earned degrees in engineering from both Saint Louis University and Washington University. He was honest, funny, loyal and made an impression on everyone he met. In memory of a truly remarkable man, go out and perform an act of kindness in your community just to make somebody smile.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Services: Funeral Mass, Saturday, Aug. 15, 10:30 a.m. at St.Gerard Majella Church (Kirkwood). Interment private.