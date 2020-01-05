|
Coslick, Lawrence D. "Larry"
Entered into rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjory "Margie" Coslick (nee Siebert); loving father of Pamela (Raymond) Fada, Christine (James) Merseal and Steven (Beatrice) Coslick; cherished grandfather of Joshua (Stacy) Merseal, Erica Fada and Adrienne Coslick; dearest brother of Frank (Caroline) Coslick; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Larry was an inducted member of the National Free Flight Society Hall of Fame in 2011.
Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, January 10, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Free Flight Society greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020