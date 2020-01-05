St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Lawrence D. "Larry" Coslick

Lawrence D. "Larry" Coslick Obituary

Coslick, Lawrence D. "Larry"

Entered into rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marjory "Margie" Coslick (nee Siebert); loving father of Pamela (Raymond) Fada, Christine (James) Merseal and Steven (Beatrice) Coslick; cherished grandfather of Joshua (Stacy) Merseal, Erica Fada and Adrienne Coslick; dearest brother of Frank (Caroline) Coslick; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Larry was an inducted member of the National Free Flight Society Hall of Fame in 2011.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Friday, January 10, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Free Flight Society greatly appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 5-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
