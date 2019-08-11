|
Jones, Lawrence Dean
on Tuesday, August 6th Diageo's stock price fell sharply on the news of Illustrious Sir Lawrence Dean Jones passing. Senior executives at Diageo called an emergency meeting to brace for the impact of the anticipated drop in sales of Bailey's Irish Cream.
Before his passing Larry forged an 81-year trail of laughter, community service, compassion, and wisdom. He was introduced into this world on May 9th, 1938 as the second son of Richard and Otis Jones. He is preceded in escaping this mortal realm by his older brother Dick Jones, and will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years Lou, his children Kim (Steve), Drew (Stacy), and his grandchildren Hadley and Kinder. His beloved West Highland Terrier, Willie, followed him in passing.
Services: Memorial service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Friday, August 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m. Attire: Color and Prints welcomed. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Moolah Shrine Capital Campaign Building Fund, 12545 Fee Fee Road, St. Louis, Missouri 63146. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019