Stretch, Lawrence Edward Larry passed away June 29, 2019 peacefully at home. Born June 22, 1949, he was the beloved son of John J. and Theresa (Fleming) Stretch and beloved brother survived by John Stretch, Joe Stretch, and Pat Moeslein. Larry graduated from Central High School and served in the US Navy before a long career in the US Postal Service. He leaves behind children Matthew (Missy), Kevin, Theresa (Quentin) and Robert, and was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren. Services: Visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Episcopal Carondelet, 6518 Michigan Ave., St. Louis. Interment will be July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Jefferson Barracks.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019