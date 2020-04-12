Weber, Lawrence H.

Passed peacefully surrounded by his family on April 5, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Weber for 64 years, devoted father of Jan (Louis) Borje, Larry (Chris) Weber, Peg (Skip) Petralia, and Dan (Trish) Weber, cherished grandfather of Alex Borje, Ellie (Acea) Hathcock, Lauren Weber, Antonio, Dominic, Lorenzo and Vincent Petralia. While Larry traveled the world on business, his family and faith community meant the world to him. Larry was a strong patriarch of his family, a good caring friend to all, a man who thought of others before himself. He will forever be remembered for his warm smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, unconditional love and his soups and jambalaya. In lieu of flowers or remembrances consider a donation to St. Mark's Catholic Church at 4200 Ripa, St. Louis, MO 63125.

Services: Due to COVID-19, a memorial Mass will follow later. Please visit our online memorial site to add special thoughts and share memories at: www.weremember.com/larry-weber/9c6u

KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS