Koch, Lawrence "Larry"
of Hazelwood, MO passed away in his sleep on Sun., Nov. 17, 2019 at the age of 64. Larry is survived by his loving wife Debbie of 43 years, daughter Kate (Todd), and son Michael (Lisa), his cherished grandkids Annie, Jack, Sophia, Nora, and Charlotte, the boys who called him "Big Lar": Mason, George, and Maddox, his brothers and sisters Margie (Rich), Bill (Jackie), Tom (Connie), Sue (Mike), John (Shirley), Mary, Jeanne (Ralph), Bob (Donna) and loving son to the late Art and Mary Theresa (Dussold) Koch.
Services: Prayer service at St. Martin de Porres, 615 Dunn Road, Hazelwood, MO, Sat., Nov. 23, 2019, 11 a.m., immediately followed by a lunch and celebration, until 4:00 p.m., at the church, for all that want to join us. In lieu of a donation or flowers, Larry would like you to take your family out to dinner. BOPP CHAPEL.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 21, 2019