Lawrence L. "Larry" Meissner

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence L. "Larry" Meissner.
Service Information
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO
63129
(314)-894-8444
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
Interment
Following Services
Resurrection Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

Meissner, Lawrence L. "Larry"

entered into rest on Friday, October 11, 2019, at age 82. Beloved husband of the late Martha L. Meissner (nee Stephens). Beloved father of Sandra (Paul) Tinkham, Edward (Jenny) Meissner, Ronald (Connie) Meissner, Donald Meissner and the late Thomas Meissner. Dear special grandfather to Amanda Meissner. Dear grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Member of The Solid 50 Club. Memorials to the are appreciated.

Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129), on Sunday (10/13) from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral on Monday (10/14) at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment in Resurrection Cemetery.


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.