Meissner, Lawrence L. "Larry"

entered into rest on Friday, October 11, 2019, at age 82. Beloved husband of the late Martha L. Meissner (nee Stephens). Beloved father of Sandra (Paul) Tinkham, Edward (Jenny) Meissner, Ronald (Connie) Meissner, Donald Meissner and the late Thomas Meissner. Dear special grandfather to Amanda Meissner. Dear grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Member of The Solid 50 Club. Memorials to the are appreciated.

Services: Visitation at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS FUNERAL HOMES (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129), on Sunday (10/13) from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral on Monday (10/14) at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment in Resurrection Cemetery.