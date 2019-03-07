Raskin, Lawrence M. March 5, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of Miriam Raskin; dear father and father-in-law of Laurie Morgan (Charles), Karen Kleiman (Bruce), and Richard Raskin (Alba Alexander); dear grandfather of Hannah and Julia Morgan, Jeff Kleiman (Michelle Taransky Kleiman), Melanie Spera (Joseph), Sam Raskin (Charlotte Krontiris), Abby Raskin, and Molly Raskin (Joseph Bongi); dear great-grandfather of Julie, Sammy, and Arthur; dear brother-in-law of Susan Spiegel (Stewart Halperin); dear brother of the late Marlene Ruth Orenstein; dear uncle. Larry was a certified public accountant, who practiced for many years in partnership with his father Max Raskin, his cousin Albert Melman, and others. He loved sports and the outdoors and was an avid tennis player for most of his life. Services: Visitation Friday, March 8, 12:30 p.m. at BERGER MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 9430 Olive Boulevard, followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Reform Congregation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019