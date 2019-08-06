Herman, Lawrence Maurice

August 2, 2019, beloved husband of the late Marilyn Braunstein Herman; dear father and father-in-law of Faye Herman Siegel (the late Robert), Eric M. Herman (Shirley) and Joel A. Herman (Karen Wiley); dear grandfather of Lara Zelman (Joshua), Marc Siegel (Carrie), Kyle Herman (Tasha), Katlyn Bartholic (Michael), Daniel Herman (Natalie), Elizabeth Herman and Joseph Herman; dear great-grandfather of 5; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A private family service was held on Monday, August 5th. Memorial contributions preferred to the Robert Siegel SETYG Fund at Congregation Shaare Emeth or the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.