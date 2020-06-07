Lawrence Richard Schaefer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Schaefer, Lawrence Richard

77, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on June 4, 2020. The loving husband of Geraldine "Gerry" (nee Evertowski) for 55 years; cherished father of Christopher, brother-in-law and friend.

Services: Visitation on Sun., June 14, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Mon., June 15 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capital Dr. South, St. Charles 63303, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until Mass. MEET AT CHURCH. Memorials to the USO or American Heart Assoc. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Service
10:30 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
636-936-1300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved