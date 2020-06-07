Schaefer, Lawrence Richard

77, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on June 4, 2020. The loving husband of Geraldine "Gerry" (nee Evertowski) for 55 years; cherished father of Christopher, brother-in-law and friend.

Services: Visitation on Sun., June 14, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St. Charles 63304. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Mon., June 15 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1424 First Capital Dr. South, St. Charles 63303, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. until Mass. MEET AT CHURCH. Memorials to the USO or American Heart Assoc. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com