Harashe, Lawrence T.
Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat., Dec. 7, 2019. Beloved father of Craig (Sarah) Harashe; loving grandfather of Drake and Paige Harashe; dear son of the late Charles and Loretta Harashe; dear brother of James (Dorothy), Jane (Rich) Ostrowski, Robert (Diane) and the late Norman Harashe. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Larry was a research pharmacist at Mallinckrodt for over 30 years.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Mon., Dec. 16, at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sun. 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019