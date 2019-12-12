St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Lawrence T. Harashe

Lawrence T. Harashe Obituary

Harashe, Lawrence T.

Baptized in the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sat., Dec. 7, 2019. Beloved father of Craig (Sarah) Harashe; loving grandfather of Drake and Paige Harashe; dear son of the late Charles and Loretta Harashe; dear brother of James (Dorothy), Jane (Rich) Ostrowski, Robert (Diane) and the late Norman Harashe. Our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Larry was a research pharmacist at Mallinckrodt for over 30 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Mon., Dec. 16, at 12 noon. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Visitation Sun. 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019
