Lawrence Thiemann

Thiemann, Lawrence

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Saturday, June 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith Thiemann and the late Carolyn Thiemann. Loving father of Tracy (Scott) Link, Theresa (Maurice Gulson) Thiemann and Tim Thiemann. Grandfather of 14. Great Grandfather of 7. Step father of Jim (Donna) Daniel, Craig (Linda) Daniel and Laura (Mark) Steiner. Brother, brother in law, uncle and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Friday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LBDA.org. Visitation at church 10 a.m. until time of Mass. A service of the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
